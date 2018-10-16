Sabarimala temple row: Devaswam Board calls emergency meeting; here are 5 development so far

Ever since the Supreme Court, in its landmark judgement allowed women of all ages to enter at Kerala’s famous Sabarimala temple, it has created a state-wide havoc. Today, the Devaswom board has called emergency meeting of all stakeholders of temple of Lord Ayappa. The meeting is currently underway with its members trying to reach at a conclusion on the issue, amid reports that women devotees are being prevented from entering path leading to Sabarimala.

The meeting is called as, on October 17, the doors of Lord Ayyappa shrine is scheduled to open. This means the govt and temple authorities will implement the recent Apex court order of lifting ban on entry of women aged between 10-50 years. Here’s all what we know so far