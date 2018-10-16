Sabarimala temple row: Devaswam Board calls emergency meeting; here are 5 development so far
Ever since the Supreme Court, in its landmark judgement allowed women of all ages to enter at Kerala’s famous Sabarimala temple, it has created a state-wide havoc. Today, the Devaswom board has called emergency meeting of all stakeholders of temple of Lord Ayappa. The meeting is currently underway with its members trying to reach at a conclusion on the issue, amid reports that women devotees are being prevented from entering path leading to Sabarimala.
The meeting is called as, on October 17, the doors of Lord Ayyappa shrine is scheduled to open. This means the govt and temple authorities will implement the recent Apex court order of lifting ban on entry of women aged between 10-50 years. Here’s all what we know so far
- After SC lift ban on women’s entry at Sabarimala, a state-wide protest erupted with political parties of state also taking part in it.
- Devotees demanded Left govt to file review petition against SC verdict and protested at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday, demanding the sanctity of the shrine remains intact.
- The Shiv Sena has threatened mass suicide by its activists if women enter the Sabarimala temple.
- Kerala BJP warned the Left government to resolve the issue of women visitors or face ‘severe consequences’.
- The concepts of Vratham and Ritumati is believed to be the primary reasons for women not being allowed at the shrine. Vratham is a 41-day-long fast during which the devotees have to live like a saint (brahmacharya) while Ritumati (women who can attain or produce children) are not allowed to offer prayers inside the temple.