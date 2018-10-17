Sabarimala Row Live Updates: Pilgrims begin arriving at Nilakkal, as temple all set to open today

Tension prevailed Wednesday morning in Kerala’s Nilakkal, the main gateway to Sabarimala, after the police used force to disperse devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the hill shrine. Acting tough, the police, deployed in large numbers in Nilakkal, some 20 kms away from the Sabarimala hilltop, also removed a makeshift shelter erected by a protesting group Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti.

The protesting group of devotees had been staging a sit-in chanting Ayyappa mantra in the shelter in protest against the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the shrine. Protesting women had said no women belonging to the banned age group of 10-50 will be allowed to travel further from Nilackal and offer worship at the shrine. The temple would be closed on October 22 after the five-day monthly prayer during the Malayalam month of Thulam.

Here are the Live Updates:

9.15 am: Tamil Nadu: Pilgrims begin arriving at Nilakkal, the base camp of #SabarimalaTemple as the portals of the temple are all set to open today.

#TamilNadu: Pilgrims begin arriving at Nilakkal, the base camp of #SabarimalaTemple as the portals of the temple are all set to open today. pic.twitter.com/4Fw4eYvMum — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018



9.00 am: Kerala: Total 1000 security personnel, 800 men and 200 women, deployed at Nillekal and Pampa base. 500 security personnel deployed at Sannidhanam. Portals of the Sabarimala Temple will be opened today.

Kerala: Total 1000 security personnel, 800 men and 200 women, deployed at Nillekal and Pampa base. 500 security personnel deployed at Sannidhanam. Portals of the #SabarimalaTemple will be opened today. pic.twitter.com/yxjJ1CCWzq — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018



8.30 am: Devotees of Lord Ayyappa who have gathered at Nilakkal, the base camp of Sabarimala Temple as the gate of the temple is all set to open today, say, “We are facing problems as administration is not giving clear answers on when doors will open.”