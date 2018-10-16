Sabarimala row: Government will ensure facilities to devotees, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan ahead of temple re-opening

Thiruvananthapuram: Sending a stern message to the people protesting against the Supreme Court’s ruling on Sabarimala temple, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that his government would not allow anyone to take the law and order into their hands.

The Chief Minister also assured all sort of facilities to the devotees visiting the shrine of Lord Ayyappa. The temple is set to reopen tomorrow, however, contrary to the age-old tradition, this time women of ages will be allowed to enter the holy shrine, as per the recent order by the apex court.

“We will not allow anyone to take law and order into their hands. The government will ensure facilities to devotees who will visit Sabarimala Temple to offer prayers,” Vijayan said while addressing the media in Trivandrum. He also reiterated that the state government does plan to challenge the verdict and will ensure implementation of the Supreme Court.

On September 28, a five-judge bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple saying that ‘no physiological and biological factor can be given legitimacy if it doesn’t pass the test of conditionality’.

Although many, including the Kerala government, have welcomed the decision, a section of followers have been staging protests across the country opposing the ruling.