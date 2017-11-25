Ryan School Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar’s lawyer will defend juvenile boy

Mumbai: Father of teen accused of the murder of an eight-year-old in Gurgaon’s Ryan International School has hired lawyer Tanveer Ahmed Mir, who successfully defended Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case.

Tanveer has confirmed that he will defend the Ryan murder suspect. “Preliminary discussions have taken place with the father of the juvenile accused. Once the terms and conditions are formally finalised, I will be defending the boy,” he said to Hindustan Times.

Many parallels have been drawn between the Ryan Murder case and Aarushi-Hemraj murder case since the Haryana police botched up the investigation and later CBI went on to prove the police wrong.

The father of accused has claimed that the Gurgaon police was treating the accused as a witness in the case, but the CBI has accused him of murder. “My son has been framed by CBI officers … I will try to save my son as he is innocent and will fight to get justice. I will take help of best lawyers in this case,” he said.

He said his son narrated the sequence of the events to the probation officer appointed by the juvenile justice board on November 13. “If my son had killed a boy would he be able to behave normally. After all, he is also a child. On the day of the murder, he attended his tuition classes that evening and was absolutely normal,” the father added.