Ryan murder case: Supreme Court to hear plea of Pradyuman’s father today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a plea filed by Varun Thakur, father of Pradyuman Thakur who was found dead in a mysterious condition in Gurugram’s Ryan International School. On October 30, parents of Pradyuman organised a candle light march at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital as a call for justice for their deceased son.

Earlier on October 13, the apex court issued notices to the Pinto family, the owners and trustees of Ryan International School in connection with murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman. On September 8, the body of the class II student Pradyuman was found inside the toilet of the school, with his throat slit.