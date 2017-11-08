Ryan Murder Case Shocking Development: Class XI boy detained in connection with the murder of Pradyuman

Mumbai: In a sensational twist the Central Bureau of Investigation detained a Class XI student of Gurgaon, Haryana’s Ryan International School in connection the murder of Pradyuman Thakur.

The student has been charged under Section 302 of the IPC. While further details are awaited, TV reports suggest that the class XI student has confessed of his crime. The details of the entire case are not clear as yet.

According to the media reports the boys father has claimed that he was not allowed to meet the accuse, he has further told the news channels that the accused was tortured by the CBI, and the investigators told him that his son wanted school exams to be postponed and so murdered Pradyuman in order to postpone the exam dates.

However, CBI has not made an official statement as yet and is expected to address the media later in the day. The Gurgaon Police had earlier arrested the conductor of the school bus, Ashok in connection with the murder. Police had claimed that the driver had confessed to the murder.