Ryan murder case: Shatrughan Sinha demands in-camera interrogation for all crime cases

New Delhi: BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Monday demanded that all police interrogation in cases of crimes, like the murder of Ryan International School student Pradhuman Thakur, must be done under “camera surveillance” to prevent the “inhuman torture of people like Ashok Kumar”, the bus conductor who was arrested earlier for the crime.

Sinha’s remarks came in the wake of the CBI claiming that the seven-year-old was killed by a Class 11 student of the same school. The Haryana Police had earlier arrested Ashok Kumar for the murder.

“If the poor common man, Ashok Kumar (conductor), accused of our child Pradhuman’s murder, is let off by the CBI, then Gurugram police or whoever participated in framing him to divert attention, deserves no mercy and must be punished most severely and appropriately,” Sinha said in a series of tweets.

Sinha requested the judiciary, Haryana government and also the Centre to ensure that “justice prevailed”.

“High time and right time that now on, any and every interrogation by police or the CBI must be conducted under CCTV camera… to stop the inhuman torture of people like Ashok Kumar…No more third degree,” he said.

On September 22, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the murder investigation from the Haryana Police.

The Class 2 Ryan International school student was found with his throat slit inside the Gurugram school washroom on September 8 just after he was dropped by his father.