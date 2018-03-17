Ryan murder case: CBI summons 3 Gurugram Police officials

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday summoned three Gurugram Police officials in connection with the Ryan International School murder case.

The three officials were part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was formed for questioning. Pradyuman, a student of Ryan International School was found in a pool of blood, with his throat slit, inside the school premises on September 8 last year.

Following his death, Gurugram Police arrested the bus conductor on the charges of murder of the child. The case was later handed over to the CBI, who gave a clean chit to Ashok and held a class 11 student responsible for the murder. Last month a Child Special Court also acquitted bus conductor Ashok Kumar in the murder case.