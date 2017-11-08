Ryan murder case: CBI gives clean chit to bus conductor
New Delhi: In the latest development to the Pradyuman murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday trashed the probe by the Gurugram police and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor arrested with the charges of murder and sexual assault in connection with the case.
The CBI has ruled out the sexual assault theory in the case.
“No sexual assault theory came out during our investigation,” stated the CBI.
The cold-blooded murder case of the seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur took a new dimension after a Class 11 student of the school was arrested by the CBI on Tuesday night.
An official statement by the agency reads: “CBI has apprehended a child in conflict with law, a student of senior class at Ryan International School, Gurugram in an ongoing case relating to the murder of the seven-year-old boy.”
It said, “Initial investigation revealed the child in conflict of law wanted to have the examination and parent teacher meeting in school postponed.”
CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal told ANI, “The arrest was made after a thorough investigation was conducted based on scientific evidences, including inspection of the scene of crime, forensic analysis, analysis of CCTV and call records.”
However, the father of the detained student has denied his son of committing the crime.
He told ANI, “CBI arrested my son last night. My son has not committed the crime, he informed the gardener and teachers.”
Meanwhile, there are reports of the student confessing to the crime.
Earlier, on November 6, the Supreme Court granted an interim bail to Pinto family, the owner of the School in connection with the case.
Pradyuman was found inside the toilet of the school with his throat slit on September 8.