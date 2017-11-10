Ryan International School Murder: Shocking twist and turns in the case

Amid raging protests over the gruesome killing of a seven-year-old student in the Ryan International School on Friday, the state government on Monday issued an order stating that all campuses of the aforementioned school will be closed until tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in a move to tackle protests, additional security has been deployed across all campuses of the school. Earlier on Friday, the school’s bus conductor was nabbed after the body of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found inside the toilet of the high-profile school, with his throat slit, following which the school’s principal was suspended.

The Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by the father of the seven-year-old child, who was found dead inside the toilet of Gurugram’s Ryan International School today. The victim’s father had mentioned this before the Chief Justice of India (CJI), after which the court directed to file the writ. The father, Varun Thakur, had earlier demanded a parallel CBI

