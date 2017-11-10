Ryan International School Murder: Shocking twist and turns in the case
Amid raging protests over the gruesome killing of a seven-year-old student in the Ryan International School on Friday, the state government on Monday issued an order stating that all campuses of the aforementioned school will be closed until tomorrow.
Meanwhile, in a move to tackle protests, additional security has been deployed across all campuses of the school. Earlier on Friday, the school’s bus conductor was nabbed after the body of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found inside the toilet of the high-profile school, with his throat slit, following which the school’s principal was suspended.
The Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by the father of the seven-year-old child, who was found dead inside the toilet of Gurugram’s Ryan International School today. The victim’s father had mentioned this before the Chief Justice of India (CJI), after which the court directed to file the writ. The father, Varun Thakur, had earlier demanded a parallel CBI
Ryan International School Murder Case
-
01
7 year old killed
A seven-year old student was found dead inside the school premises in Gurugram
-
02
School claims kid rushed to the hospital
The authorities of the Ryan International School have said that there wasn’t any delay in taking the child to the hospital.
-
03
Parents protest
Hundreds of worried parents sit in protest at the Gurugram Police Commissioner's office demanding justice for the boy's family and immediate arrest of those responsible for his death. Media personnel were also injured during the lathi-charge and their vehicle was also damaged.
-
04
Suspects detained
The detained suspects include a bus conductor, a driver, and a school staff member.
-
05
Special committee to probe the case
Simardeep Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Haryana said that a special committee is formed to probe the alleged murder of seven-year-old boy of Gurugram-based Ryan International School.
-
06
Principal suspended
A day after the conductor of the school bus was arrested for the brutal murder of a seven-year old student, the principal of Ryan International School was suspended and the district administration ordered a probe by a panel that will give its report by Monday.
-
07
CM Khattar warns of stern action
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar warned of stern action against the school authorities for any lapses. The CBSE has also formed a panel to inquire the case.
-
08
Security lapses at Ryan School
-
09
Ryan International School booked
Haryana Education Minister Rambilas Sharma on Sunday said the management of Ryan International School, Gurugram, and owner have been booked under the Juvenile Act over the brutal murder of a seven-year-old student inside the school washroom on Friday.
-
10
License of the school will not be cancelled
The Minister said that there are nearly 1,200 students in the school and thus the license of the school would not be cancelled.
-
11
Ryan Pinto issues a statement
In a statement, Ryan Pinto, CEO of Ryan International Schools Group, said the school should not be held "culpable of a crime where it is itself a victim of unfortunate circumstances. We will not succumb to all the various false allegations being made nor will we fuel the various controversies being spread. we should not unjustly be blamed or branded as the perpetrators."
-
12
School closed till Tuesday
Amid raging protests over the gruesome killing of a seven-year-old student in the Ryan International School, the state government issued an order stating that all campuses of the aforementioned school will be closed till Tuesday.
-
13
Father of the victim demands CBI enquiry
The father of the victim, Varun Thakur demanded a parallel CBI enquiry as the school has severe administrative loopholes, adding that the family would move the Supreme Court on Monday.
-
14
Inspector suspended
The Station House Officer (SHO) at Sadar Sohna, Inspector Arun, was suspended last night with immediate effect in connection with the Ryan International School murder case, confirmed the Gurugram Police Commissioner.
-
15
Staff of Ryan International group arrested
Ryan International Group's Northern Zone Regional Head, Francis Thomas, and the Human resources (HR) Head, Bhondsi branch, Jeyus Thomas have also been arrested.
-
16
Detained conductor confessed to the killing
According to sources, the conductor of the bus allegedly confessed to trying to sexually assault the boy on Thursday as well. Not only him, five others have also been detained by the police officials including he bus driver and the gardener who first saw the child. He was arrested.
-
17
Special committee is formed to investigate the case
Simardeep Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Haryana announced that a special committee is formed to probe the alleged murder of seven-year-old boy of Gurugram-based Ryan International School .
-
18
CBI takes over
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hands over the case to the CBI. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in its crucial findings in Ryan student murder case on Sunday pointed out serious security lapses in the school.
-
19
Interim bail for Ryan International Group
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today granted interim bail to Ryan International Group CEO Ryan Pinto, and his parents, founding chairman Augustine Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto, in connection with the killing of Pradyuman.
-
20
Twist in the story
More than 125 students and teachers were questioned, the CBI delivered a twist to the Pradyuman murder case and revealed that the seven-year-old was murdered by a 16-year-old Class 11 student who wanted his exams and a parent-teacher meeting postponed.
-
21
Reconstruction of murder scene
The Class 11 boy, accused of slitting the throat of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, his junior at the Ryan International School in Gurgaon, was taken to knife shops and will also be taken to school as a CBI team tried to reconstruct the murder.