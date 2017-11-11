Ryan International School Murder Case: Now, spotlight on 2nd student

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the role of a second student in the murder of Pradyuman Thakur murder case, said sources on Friday. Pradyuman was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School, Gurugram, with his throat slit on September 8.

According to the CBI sources, the agency is probing role of a second student who accompanied the arrested Ryan student. The second student was with the accused teen when he informed a gardener and a teacher about the Pradyuman’s blood-soaked body. “The CBI is verifying how the second boy came to know. It is part of trying to establish the sequence of events,” sources told NDTV.

But evidence against the arrested student is not strong so far, these sources added. The owner of the knife shop where he allegedly bought the murder weapon did not confirm selling it to the boy.

The sources also said the CBI is verifying the veracity of gardener and PT teacher’s statement given to local police. The CBI has told the juvenile court that the teen accused has admitted to the crime in the presence of his father and other witnesses. The accused committed the crime in order to postpone the parents-teachers meeting and the exams.