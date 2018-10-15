RSOS 10, 12 admit card released on official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov; follow these steps to download

The admit card of RSOS 10th , 12th is released on the official website at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in by the Rajasthan State Open School, Jaipur. The state open school Rajasthan is scheduled to organize the Class 10th Examinations 2018 from 22nd October to 28th November 2018; and from 22nd October to 3rd December 2018 for Class 12th. The students who are going to appear for Rajasthan RSOS Secondary (Class 10th) & Senior Secondary (Class 12th) Examination can follow the steps to download the admit card.

1 – Visit the official website – http://rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in/

2 – Click on the relevant link viz:

3 – Enter your Enrollment Number and Reference Number and click on Submit

4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference