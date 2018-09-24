RSMSSB releases admit card for PTI exam on official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; follow these steps to download

RSMSSB just released the admit card for the Physical Training Instructor (PTI) Grade III written exam today. All candidates who have applied to appear on the RSMSSB PTI exam can download the admit card from the official website of RSMSSB which is rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The written exam for PTI is being conducted for recruiting 4500 vacancies.

The notification for the vacancies was released on May 31st, 2018 and the end date of the application process was June 29th. The exam will consist of two papers; the first paper is for 200 marks with 100 question and second paper with 130 question and for 260.

Here are the steps to download RSMSSB PTI 2018 admit card:

Step 1- Firstly, Log in to the official website of RSMSSB which is rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2- One the homepage opens click on Admit Card.

Step 3- Click on the link to download the admit card for PTI Grade III exam.

Step 4- Next click on ‘Get Admit Card’ which will be on the right panel.

Step 5- Enter the required details asked on the page and click on ‘Get Admit Card’.

Step 6- Download and print out the admit card for further use.