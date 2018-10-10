RSMSSB LSA exam 2018: Admit card for October 21 exam to be out on October 15 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) to release admit card for LSA recruitment exam on October 15 at 5 PM onwards on their official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Earlier the board was scheduled to take a written exam for LSA recruitment on October 8 with original exam on October 14, however, later the board deferred the original date. Now, the RSMSSB LSA exam will be held on October 21.

RSMSSB are conducting the LSA recruitment exam for 2077 vacant posts of Live Stock Assistant. The exam will start from 11 am to 1 pm in a single shift. Once admit card released, candidates will get their exam centre. Candidates are compulsorily asked to carry their admit card while appearing for the exam.

Here’s the official notification regarding RSMSSB LSA admit card 2018: