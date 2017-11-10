Rs 87 crore cash, 2000 kg gold, silver detected at airports post demonetisation

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) has detected 1491.50 kg of gold, 572.63 kg of silver, and currency notes worth Rs 87.17 crore at various airports in a year since demonetisation.

The maximum amount of gold, silver and cash were recovered from Delhi, Jaipur and Mumbai airports respectively. Moreover, 498.35 kg of gold was recovered from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport alone.

After demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes on November 8 last year, the Ministry of Finance had provided an advisory to the CISF, asking it to keep a close watch on the passengers travelling with a suspicious amount of gold and cash in their hand baggage.

The CISF had then issued directions to all 59 airports under its security cover to cooperate in the task. The CISF is supposed to pass on the information about suspicious passengers to the Air Intelligence Unit of Income Tax for further inquiry as per the law.