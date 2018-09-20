RRB to release exam date, city, schedule for CBT exam starting October 16 on September 30, check at indianrailways.gov.in
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the release of information regarding the exam city, date and shift of the Group D examination, which will be conducted after October 16. The information is likely to be available from September 30. Earlier, RRB had said that they will release the information but now according to reports they have postponed the same. In the meanwhile, the RRB Group D Admit Cards for the next exams scheduled for September 23 and September 24 are now available on the official websites. The RRB has also released the admit cards, and the candidates can download it from the official website, indianrailways.gov.in.
Steps to download admit cards for Group D examination:
Step 1: Log on to the appropriate regional RRB website http://indianrailways.gov.in and click on the appropriate region.
Step 2: Enter your user ID and Date of birth and click on ‘Login’
Step 3: Your admit card will be made available and can be downloaded.
Below are the official websites to download RRB Group D exam admit cards:
RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)
RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)
RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)
RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)
RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)