Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / RRB releases Group D admit card for September 29 exam, check at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB releases Group D admit card for September 29 exam, check at indianrailways.gov.in

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 26, 2018 09:15 am
FOLLOW US:

Admit card

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the Group D exam for the exams scheduled till September 29. The candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official schedule on RRB’s website, http://www.indianrailways.gov.in. On the admit cards, candidates will get the date of exam, city, and centre.

As per reports, 1.9 crore candidates have applied for RRB Group D Recruitment 2018. The admit card has been released only for those candidates who applied properly for the exam. The candidates will be getting separate call letter for CBT and PET.

It is compulsory for candidates to carry their RRB Group D Admit Card on the day of the examination. Candidates should also carry a valid identity proof and passport size photo. Candidates who have availed scribe facility should carry scribe admit card, which can be downloaded from the login of Railway Group D Admit Card.


Steps to download RRB Group D admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website — http://www.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Find the ‘RRB Group D Admit Card’ link (once uploaded by the RRB) and click on it

Step 3: It will redirect to a new page

Step 4: Enter your registration number, password and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed, download it and take a print out

Below are the official websites to download RRB Group D exam admit cards:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…

  • A new twist in Rafale deal

    A new angle has emerged in the on-going Rafale controversy. It is claimed the reason why Rahul Gandhi is so…

  • Europe is swinging far right

    There is a powerful shift emerging in politics around the world and in Europe in particular. While broadly there has…

  • Fifty shades of being bold

    manmarziyaan, manmarziyaan movie, manmarziyaan movie review, anurag kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee PannuHad just watched Manmarziyaan, in which the leading lady is a spitfire. One scene, however, was particularly galling; she has…

  • Portents of defeat

    Kamalendra Kanwar, Editorial, Maldives, India, Chinese Hegemony, World affairsWith President Abdulla Yameen conceding defeat in the recent general elections in the Indian Ocean island-state of Maldives, the decks…