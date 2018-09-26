RRB releases Group D admit card for September 29 exam, check at indianrailways.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the Group D exam for the exams scheduled till September 29. The candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official schedule on RRB’s website, http://www.indianrailways.gov.in. On the admit cards, candidates will get the date of exam, city, and centre.

As per reports, 1.9 crore candidates have applied for RRB Group D Recruitment 2018. The admit card has been released only for those candidates who applied properly for the exam. The candidates will be getting separate call letter for CBT and PET.

It is compulsory for candidates to carry their RRB Group D Admit Card on the day of the examination. Candidates should also carry a valid identity proof and passport size photo. Candidates who have availed scribe facility should carry scribe admit card, which can be downloaded from the login of Railway Group D Admit Card.

Steps to download RRB Group D admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website — http://www.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Find the ‘RRB Group D Admit Card’ link (once uploaded by the RRB) and click on it

Step 3: It will redirect to a new page

Step 4: Enter your registration number, password and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed, download it and take a print out

Below are the official websites to download RRB Group D exam admit cards:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)