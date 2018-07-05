RRB Recruitment 2018: RRB Group D exam, ALP & Technician exam to start from August, check at rrbjemer.gov.in
The Railway recruitment board has declared the tentative dates for RRB Group D Exam 2018 and RRB ALP & Technician Exam 2018. The dates will be finalised within a week and notify soon. As per the noticed released, the RRB Group D, ALP & Technician the list of candidates for First Stage CBT is almost finalised and is expected to be completed by the end of the first week of July. The notice also suggests that the exams are likely to be conducted in month of August/September 2018.
The list would be finalized, as per Interim Notice II, in the first week of July. Following that, RRB Recruitment 2018 exam dates would be announced on the various regional websites of RRBs. Further to that, the admit cards would be released.
Meanwhile, as per the initial notice, the admit cards for RRB Recruitment 2018 CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018 would be sent to candidates registered email addresses. However, the RRB may decide to make them downloadable. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites for latest updates on RRB Examination 2018. To get more details and updates on RRB Examination 2018 log on to the official websites rrbjemer.gov.in, indianrailways.gov.in.