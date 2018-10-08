RRB recruitment 2018: Job vacancies available in Northern Railways; here are the details 

The Northern Railways have released a notification regarding recruitment on various posts for retired employees of Railways. There are many vacancies in various department where retired employees of Railways can apply.

The vacancies are available in Electrical general, Electrical TRS, Electrical TRD, Electrical CHG, Operation, Mechanical C&W, Mechanical power, Civil, S and T, Commercial and others. The last date to apply for the post is October 12, 2018. The candidates will be hired for various posts for six months.

The vacancies are available for only retired employees of railways with a good background. The age of the applicants should not exceed 64 years as on September 30, 2018. The selected candidates will get remuneration after reducing pension from what the employees would draw as last salary. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it from official website ‘delhidivision.org’ till October 12, 2018. It is to be noted that the last date to apply is October 12, 2018.