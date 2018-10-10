RRB Group D Recruitment 2018: Admit cards for October 22 to 26 exam to be released on October 18

Admit card for RRB Group D exam scheduled to take place from October 22 to 26 will be available for download from next week. As per the report in Indian Express, board like earlier are expected to release admit card four days prior to exam, hence candidates will be able to download admit card from October 18. To note, RRB aren’t conducting any exams from October 17 to 21 in a wake of festivals like Durga Puja and Dussehra which is widely celebrated in eastern and northern side of India.

Follow these steps to download the RRB Group D October 18-21 exam admit card

Step 1: Go to official website, indianrailways.gov.in, rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: On homepage click on relevant link

Step 3: Enter asked details like registration no, date of birth and other details

Step 4: Your card will appear on screen. Download it or take print out for further use.

Once released, candidates would be able to download from all the region-based website. Below are the lists of the region-based website to download RRB Group D admit card.

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in),

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in),

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in),

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in),

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in),

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in),

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in),

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in),

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in),

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in),

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in),

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in),

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in),

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in),

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in),

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in),

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in),

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org),

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)