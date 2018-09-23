RRB Group D Question Paper with answer key of September 22 exam, check here

RRB Group D question paper for 22 September with answers has been released and is now available. Now, it is possible for the people who appeared for the exam to check the answers online. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducted the exam in three shifts and the question paper and answer key is available here.

The official answer key will be released a little later. Until then you can check the answer key for the September 22 exam here.

The candidates can check the memory based question paper and answer key from below:

Qns 1 – Which metal is found in chlorophyll

Ans – Magnesium

Qns 2 – How wind is measured??

Ans – Anemometers

Qns 3 – Where is the interpol headquarter ?

Ans – Lyon

Qns 4 – Where is gate way of india located ?

Ans – Mumbai

Qns 5 – Who got Kalidas award 2018?

Ans – Anjolie Ela Menon

Qns 6 – Who is Sebi chairman?

Ans – Ajay Tyagi

Qns 7 – Who is the CEO of Bajaj auto?

Ans – Rajiv Bajaj

Qns 8 – Where is Kuchipudi railway station located??

Ans – Andhra Pradesh

Qns 9 – When is social justice day is celebrated ?

Ans – 20 February

Qns 10 – Who is governor of assam ?

Ans – Jagdish Mukhi

Qns 11 – Who got saraswati samman 2017 ?

Ans – Saraswati Samman

Qns 12 – Who invented dynamite?

Ans – Alfred Nobel

Qns 13 – How bones are connected to each other?

Ans – Ligaments

Qns 14 – Who won the snooker world championship 2018?

Ans – Barry Hawkins

RRB Group D first stage is the CBT started on September 17, 2018, and will end on December 14, 2018. The answer key provided above is based on memory of the students who appeared for the exam. When the offical answer key is announced our website will update it.