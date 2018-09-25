RRB Group D exam 2018: Railway board postpones exam in Odisha, new dates to be out after Oct 16

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the Group D exam in Odisha due to adivasi protest. The railway board took the decision after many student failed to reach the exam centres due to the protest which began yesterday. As per reports in Indian Express, the new dates will be announced after October 16.

Earlier, the railway board postponed Level 1 posts exam in Bhopal which was scheduled to take place today. Though, the board didn’t reveal any reason to postpone the exam some of the city’s newspapers reported that due to BJP worker’s conference, scheduled today, the board had postponed the exam in the city.

The board will conduct exam in Bhopal after October 16 and candidates will be informed about the dates for the same through their registered mobile number.