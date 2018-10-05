RRB Group D exam 2018: No exams between October 17 to 21, schedule for Oct 22-26 to be out by tomorrow
In wake of festivals, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has decided to not conduct any exams between October 17-20. A CPO of Northern railway was quoted in Indian Express saying, the board has come to this decision owing to major festivals lie Durga Puja, which is largely celebrated in eastern and northern side of the country.
On the other hand, the schedule for exam scheduled from October 22 to 26 will be announced by tomorrow, while the timetable for exam scheduled after October 26 will be released by October 19. RRB soon will also release admit card for exam scheduled from October 22 to 26. Candidates who have applied for those exams will be able to download their admit card through board’s official website. Aspirants are asked to carry their admit card to exam centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the examination.