RRB Group D date and city information for exam scheduled after October 29 to release today; check at indianrailways.gov.in
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to release the Group D Exam Date and City information for the CBT scheduled after October 29 today (October 19). The candidates who will appear for the examination can check details on RRB’s official website indianrailways.gov.in. The information on exam date and city is expected to be made live by 11 am. “Candidates, Please note – The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled till 26.10.2018. The next schedule of exam city and date intimation for the exam starting from 29th October 2018 will be live on 19-10-2018,” RRB said in an official statement.
Steps to check RRB Group Group D exam details:
Step 1: Visit the official website indianrailways.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on Recruitments and then select the city.
Step 3: Click on the “CEN-02/2018 – Click here to Download e-call letter, Exam City & Date advice and SC/ST travel authority (Level-1 Posts)” link given there
Step 4: On the next RRB Group D candidate login page, login to view your Exam City / Date details and download e-Call letter by entering user ID (your registration number), user password (your date of birth) and the Captcha image given there.
Step 5: Click “Login” and enter to your user login area. From there, download your RRB Group D admit card details and exam details.