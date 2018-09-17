Free Press Journal
RRB Group D: Candidates face problem while downloading admit card, complain on social media

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 17, 2018 03:54 pm
The examination of RRB Group D started from September 10. Meanwhile, all regional based websites have gone down, the candidates have complained about the problem they are facing while downloading the admit card.

The RRB accepted the problem and said that the admit cards will be mailed to the candidates. “Web problem was there. Has been sorted out substantially. Will be rectified fully shortly. For the convenience of candidates, their admit card is being sent via e-mail, and details of the test centre is sent through SMS,” said Angaraj Mohan, the CPO of Northern Railway.

Candidates have also filled social media with complaints about the admit cards. “Ahmedabad group website not working. Clicking on link for download e call letter and showing error “url doesn’t exist. 404 : file not found. How can anyone will give exam without call letter,” an RRB Group D candidate tweeted. Another RRB Group D candidate tweeted, “Exam is 19 and Admit Card is not being downloaded for 2 days. Waah Re Teri Service, Waah Teri Mantrimandal. What if this does not mess with the youth.”


 

RRB Group D exam: Websites to download admit card

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

