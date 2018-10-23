RRB Group D answers to October 22 exam; check here
Railway Recruitment Board has resumed conducting the examination for the group D posts after taking a short break. This time the difficulty level of the RRB exams were moderate. The test consists of 4 sections that is Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness.
Questions asked in Group D Exam
These questions have been submitted by the candidates who’ve attempted the Railway Group D Examination.
1. Who is the Chief Minister of Goa?
Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar
2. Who is the CEO of Adobe?
Shantanu Narayen
3. Who is the director of Bareli ki barfi?
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
4. Satyagraha was started in
1917
5. Who is the author of ‘Midnight Children’?
Salman Rushdie
6. Sudhir Tripathi is the Chief Secretary of which state?
Jharkhand
7. Who is the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh?
N. Chandrababu Naidu
8. Who is the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court?
Dipak Misra
9. What is the currency of Argentina?
Peso
10.Full Form of NITI?
The National Institution for Transforming India
11. The smallest bone in Human Body?
Stapes
12. Jahangir was the son of?
Akbar
13.Maximum number of WBC count
4,000 to 10,000
14. What is the rank of India in Test Cricket?
One
15. Sikha Tondon belongs to which sport?
Swimming
16. Who won the Vijay Hazare Trophy 5 times?
Tamil Nadu
17. What is the SI unit of power?
Watt
18. Which planet was named after the ‘Roman God Zeus’?
Mars
19. The Sun reaches its maximum angular distance from the equator at the
Solstice
20. For an ideal gas, the interparticle interaction is
Zero
21. How many times in a day do the hands of a clock coincide with each other?
11 times
22.Complete the series 1,3,5,9,11,13,17,19,?
21
23.Complete the series 2460, 3570, 4680, ..?
5790
24. If A and B work alternatively, A work for 40 days, B work for 20 days. If A start first then in how many days they will finish the work?
27 Days
25. A product is sold at Rs 324 with a loss of 25%. What should be the selling price, such that if it gains 25%?
590
26. A person reduced his speed by 3/5th of his original speed, then he takes 20 more minutes to cover the same distance. What is the original time taken by him to cover the same distance?
30 minutes
27. What was the day on January 21, 1997?
Friday
28. Ram is Mohan’s brother. Sita is ram’s wife. Chanchal is Sita’s mother. Then how is ram related to Chanchal.
Son-in-law
29. Where is sodium ideally stored?
Kerosene Oil
