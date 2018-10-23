RRB Group D answers to October 22 exam; check here

Railway Recruitment Board has resumed conducting the examination for the group D posts after taking a short break. This time the difficulty level of the RRB exams were moderate. The test consists of 4 sections that is Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness.

Questions asked in Group D Exam

These questions have been submitted by the candidates who’ve attempted the Railway Group D Examination.

1. Who is the Chief Minister of Goa?

Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar

2. Who is the CEO of Adobe?

Shantanu Narayen

3. Who is the director of Bareli ki barfi?

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

4. Satyagraha was started in

1917

5. Who is the author of ‘Midnight Children’?

Salman Rushdie

6. Sudhir Tripathi is the Chief Secretary of which state?

Jharkhand

7. Who is the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh?

N. Chandrababu Naidu

8. Who is the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court?

Dipak Misra

9. What is the currency of Argentina?

Peso

10.Full Form of NITI?

The National Institution for Transforming India

11. The smallest bone in Human Body?

Stapes

12. Jahangir was the son of?

Akbar

13.Maximum number of WBC count

4,000 to 10,000

14. What is the rank of India in Test Cricket?

One

15. Sikha Tondon belongs to which sport?

Swimming

16. Who won the Vijay Hazare Trophy 5 times?

Tamil Nadu

17. What is the SI unit of power?

Watt

18. Which planet was named after the ‘Roman God Zeus’?

Mars

19. The Sun reaches its maximum angular distance from the equator at the

Solstice

20. For an ideal gas, the interparticle interaction is

Zero

21. How many times in a day do the hands of a clock coincide with each other?

11 times

22.Complete the series 1,3,5,9,11,13,17,19,?

21

23.Complete the series 2460, 3570, 4680, ..?

5790

24. If A and B work alternatively, A work for 40 days, B work for 20 days. If A start first then in how many days they will finish the work?

27 Days

25. A product is sold at Rs 324 with a loss of 25%. What should be the selling price, such that if it gains 25%?

590

26. A person reduced his speed by 3/5th of his original speed, then he takes 20 more minutes to cover the same distance. What is the original time taken by him to cover the same distance?

30 minutes

27. What was the day on January 21, 1997?

Friday

28. Ram is Mohan’s brother. Sita is ram’s wife. Chanchal is Sita’s mother. Then how is ram related to Chanchal.

Son-in-law

29. Where is sodium ideally stored?

Kerosene Oil

