RRB Group D: Admits cards for October 31 exams likely to release today, here’s how to download

Candidates appearing for the RRB Group D October 31 exams should get ready to download their admit cards as Railway Recruitment Board will release the admit cards today. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release RRB Group D Admit cards for October 31 exam on their official website ‘www.indianrailways.gov.in’.

Students should check the official website of RRB for updates. On the admit cards, candidates will get the date of exam, city and centre. The admit cards for October 30 exams were released on the official website of RRB earlier. As per reports, 1.9 crore candidates have applied for RRB Group D Recruitment 2018.

The exams for filling up the posts have begun from September 17. The admit card has been released only for those candidates who applied properly for the exam. It is compulsory for candidates to carry their RRB Group D Admit Card on the day of the examination. Candidates should also carry a valid identity proof and passport size photo.

Once the RRB group D admit cards for October 31 exams have been released, candidates can download it from official website of RRB. Below are the steps explaining how to download the admit cards.

Steps to download RRB Group D admit cards 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB — ‘http://www.indianrailways.gov.in.’ Click on ‘recruitment’ tab on the top.

Step 2: A list of various state websites of RRB will appear on a new page. Click on the state from where you are appearing for the exam.

Step 3: Click on the admit card link.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click login. Your admit card will appear on the page.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed, download it and take a print out for further references.