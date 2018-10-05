RRB Group D 2018: Board delays release of exam date and city for CBT scheduled after Oct 16, here’s the direct link
Further delaying, the RRB released a new notification, stating the board will release schedule for exam date and city for CBT October 16 exam on October 18. The candidates who are going to appear for the exam can check the official website of the RRB, http://www.indianrailways.gov.in, for Exam City and Date information once released.
The RRB in its official notification said, “Candidates, Please note – The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled from 17.09.2018 to 16.10.2018 For all remaining candidates the details will be live from 05.10.2018, 17:00 hrs onwards.” The candidates who have still not been allotted the examination date can visit the official RRB website at 5 pm to check the exam date, time and city allotted to them. Candidates should also keep in mind that the admit cards will be made available 4 days prior to the examination.
Steps to download RRB Group D admit card 2018:
Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB — http://www.indianrailways.gov.in. Click on the recruitment tab on the top.
Step 2: A list of various state websites of RRB will appear on a new page. Click on the state from where you are appearing for the exam.
Step 3: Click on the admit card link.
Step 4: Enter your user-ID and date of birth.
Step 5: Click Login. Your admit card will appear on the page.
Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed, download it and take a print out for further references.