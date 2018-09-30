RRB Group D 2018: Release of city, exam date and shift details delayed again; check details here
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has once again postponed the release date of the exam for the aspiring candidates for Group D posts who are scheduled to take the exam beginning after October 16, 2018. As per the information on the RRB official website, the exam city and date information for RRB Group D exam scheduled after October 16 will now be released on October 5, 2018.
The candidate who wants to check the information can website the official website rrbcdg.gov.in and indianrailways.gov.in. The exam date and city was supposed to be declared on September 30, 2018.
The reason is unknown for the delay, but according to some reports, it is done to avoid overcrowding of the servers. Last week when Admit Cards was released, the server was crashed due to heavy load because of a sudden rush of candidates for downloading of the Group D Admit Cards.
Candidates to please note that the link to download the RRB Group D admit card is available on the official regional websites.
Below are the official websites to download RRB Group D exam admit cards:
RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)
RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)
RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)
RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)
RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)