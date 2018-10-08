RRB Group D 2018: Admit cards for October 12 exam released, here’s how to download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the RRB Group D October 12 exam today. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit cards from the RRB’s official website www.indianrailways.gov.in. On the admit cards, candidates will get the date of exam, city, and centre. The admit cards are expected to be made available from 11 am. The candidates are also advised to keep a check on the regional websites for any updates regarding RRB Group D CEN 02/2018 First Stage CBT or otherwise.

As per reports, 1.9 crore candidates have applied for RRB Group D Recruitment 2018. The exams for filling up the posts have begun from September 17. The admit card has been released only for those candidates who applied properly for the exam. It is compulsory for candidates to carry their RRB Group D Admit Card on the day of the examination. Candidates should also carry a valid identity proof and passport size photo.

Steps to download RRB Group D admit card 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB — ‘http://www.indianrailways.gov.in.’ Click on recruitment tab on the top.

Step 2: A list of various state websites of RRB will appear on a new page. Click on the state from where you are appearing for the exam.

Step 3: Click on the admit card link.

Step 4: Enter your user-ID and date of birth.

Step 5: Click login. Your admit card will appear on the page.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed, download it and take a print out for further references.