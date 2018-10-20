Railway recruitment board is to release the admit cards for exam starting from October 29, on Thursday i.e., October 25. Candidates applied for RRB Group D exam can download their hall ticket/admit card from board’s official website, indianrailways.gov.in. Meanwhile, the board has also announced the date and city of Group D exam. The Group D exams will start from October 29 and will end on December 17. Candidates appearing for the exam are asked to carry their admit card to exam centre.

Follow these steps to download RRB Group D October 29 exam admit card

Step 1: Visit RRB’s official website, indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on relevant link

Step 3: Enter registration link, date of birth and other details

Step 4: Your admit card will appear

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further use.