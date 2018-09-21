RRB Group C ALP, technician exam 2018: Objection tracker released; here’s how to check

The objection tracker of the RRB Group C ALP, Technician exam 2018 have been released. The objection tracker for first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Assistant loco-pilot and Technicians was released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on September 21, 2018 and the link will be live on the official website of Board on September 25, 2018. Candidates can check the same on the official website of the RRB which is ‘indianrailways.gov.in’.

The answer keys for RRB Group C recruitment exam was released by the RRB last week and all the candidates who have raised objections for ALP, technician recruitment exams can track their objections.

Here are the steps to apply for objection tracker for RRB group C results:

Go to the official website of RRB ‘indianrailways.gov.in’.

Login with your registration number.

Enter the objections in English and raise them against questions and their respective alternatives. Objections once submitted cannot be edited again, so raise the objections carefully.

In the question paper view, a green tick will appear near the correct alternative.

The question ID will be mentioned to the right of the questions, while the status of the question – whether you answered it correctly or not- will also be mentioned on the right of the question. Also, the option you chose during the exams will be written on the right side of the question.

In the remarks column, enter your reason for objection clearly. Objection with no valid explanation or reference will not be considered.

The first phase of RRB Group C computer-based examination for recruitment as assistant loco-pilot and technician was conducted on August 9. The subsequent phases were conducted on August 10, 13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 29, 30 and 31. The exams in Kerala were postponed for September 4 due to floods.