RRB Group C ALP, Technician answer key 2018 to be released again today; click on indianrailways.gov to check

The answer keys of RRB Group C exam which was held on September 14 will be released on the official website of RRB which is indianrailways.gov. Due to some technical reasons, RRB CBT ALP And Technician objection tracker was temporarily unavailable. Hence, it will be made available again today. The last date to submit objections has been extended until September 21, 2018.

How to raise objections for RRB ALP, Technician recruitment exam:

Firstly, the candidates have to log in with their user IDs and then they need to go through the question and answers.

The objections must be entered in English and can be raised only against questions.

The candidates can enter their reason for objection clearly in the remarks column.

According to RRB, the answers mentioned in the answer key may change after Objection Management. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of Final Answer Key.

The ministry posted a tweet from its official Twitter handle, saying “We have successfully completed 1st stage CBT for more than 47 lakh candidates, competing for 64,037 ALP and technician posts, with a record attendance of 76.76 per cent in the history of RRBs. Applicants in previous ALP/Technician exam was about 32 lakhs and attendance was 47.47 per cent.”