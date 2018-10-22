RRB expected to declare Group C ALP, Technician 2018 exam result before Diwali; here’s the list of websites to check

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the results of Group C ALP, Technician before Diwali. An RRB official quoted in The Indian Express saying the board is trying the release the exam results by the end of October. RRB conducted exams in August and September to fill 64,371 posts among them were 27,795 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and around 36,576 posts of technicians. The railway’s board will release the result region vise on its official websites.

As of now, the RRB is conducting the CBT exam for Group D posts and admit card for the exam till October 26 are available on board’s official website. The admit card for Group D exam scheduled from October 29 will be released on October 25. Below is the list of websites to check RRB Group C ALP, Technician exam 2018 result:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)