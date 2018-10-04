RRB ALP, Technician Exam 2018: Add academic qualifications details till October 6

Candidates who have appeared for the RRB ALP, technician exam can add additional academic qualifications to their application till October 6. Candidates are requested to make the changes as soon as possible because only 2 days are left. Officials also requested that candidates should not wait till the last date to make changes because the website will close the options after 48 hours.

Candidates of RRB ALP have demanded that they want to add additional qualifications in their applications that’s why to help the candidates RRB has decided to take these steps. The first stage computer based test was held from August 9 to September 4 for the recruitment of more than 60,000 vacancies available in country’s largest employer.

“RRBs have examined these representations and have decided to give an opportunity to all such candidates for adding their additional eligible qualifications viz, HSC (10+2) in Physics and Maths, Diploma/Degree, more than one ITI trade, provided they had acquired these qualifications on or before 31-03-2018, the closing date of CEN 01/2018,” said a notification from the RRBs on September 29.

The second stage CBT will start after the RRBs release the final answer key of the first exam and its result.