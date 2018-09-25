RRB ALP, technician answer key 2018: Last day to raise objections, here’s how to do it

Today is the last day for candidates to raise objections against the RRB Group C ALP, technician (Assistant loco-pilot and Technicians) first stage computer based test answer keys. The candidates can submit the objections till 11:55 pm today. Indian Railways had allowed candidates four days time to check the provisional answer keys and submit challenges, if any.

The answer keys for Group C APL, technician recruitment exam 2018 was released by RRB last week. After considering the objections raised by the candidates against the answer key, RRB is likely to release the final answer key.

“Answers are based on Provisional Answer Keys. Answer may change in the answer keys finalised after objection management. Evaluation will be done on final answer key”, read a notice from RRB. The answer key and objection link is available for 36 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam. A total of 47 lakh candidates applied for the exams out of which 76.7 per cent appeared for it.

Here are the steps to apply for objection tracker for RRB group C results: