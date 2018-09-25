RRB ALP, technician answer key 2018: Last day to raise objections, here’s how to do it
Today is the last day for candidates to raise objections against the RRB Group C ALP, technician (Assistant loco-pilot and Technicians) first stage computer based test answer keys. The candidates can submit the objections till 11:55 pm today. Indian Railways had allowed candidates four days time to check the provisional answer keys and submit challenges, if any.
The answer keys for Group C APL, technician recruitment exam 2018 was released by RRB last week. After considering the objections raised by the candidates against the answer key, RRB is likely to release the final answer key.
“Answers are based on Provisional Answer Keys. Answer may change in the answer keys finalised after objection management. Evaluation will be done on final answer key”, read a notice from RRB. The answer key and objection link is available for 36 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam. A total of 47 lakh candidates applied for the exams out of which 76.7 per cent appeared for it.
Here are the steps to apply for objection tracker for RRB group C results:
- Go to the official website of RRB ‘indianrailways.gov.in’. Choose your region.
- Login with your registration number.
- Enter the objections in English and raise them against questions and their respective alternatives. Objections once submitted cannot be edited again, so raise the objections carefully.
- In the question paper view, a green tick will appear near the correct alternative.
- The question ID will be mentioned to the right of the questions, while the status of the question – whether you answered it correctly or not- will also be mentioned on the right of the question. Also, the option you chose during the exams will be written on the right side of the question.
- In the remarks column, enter your reason for objection clearly. Objection with no valid explanation or reference will not be considered.