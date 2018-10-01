RPSC SI admit cards to be released this week, here’s how to download

The admit cards for RPSC SI recruitment 2016 are going to be released this week. Candidates appearing for the exams should get ready to download their admit cards as it will be released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). RPSC will release the admit cards on their official website – ‘rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in’.

RPSC mentioned in their notification that the RPSC SI recruitment 2016 exams will be conducted on October 7, 2018 so the admit cards will be released this week. The candidates who have registered for the exams should regularly check RPSC’s official website for updates on admit cards.

Below are the steps to check and download admit cards for RPSC SI recruitment 2016 exam