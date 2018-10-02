Free Press Journal
RPSC SI admit cards released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to download

RPSC SI admit cards released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to download

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 02, 2018 05:18 pm
The admit cards for RPSC SI recruitment 2016 are out. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their admit cards from RPSC’s official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. As per mentioned in the earlier notification, the RPSC SI recruitment 2016 exams will be conducted on October 7.

Below are the steps to download admit cards for RPSC SI recruitment 2016 exam

Step 1: Go to the official website of RPSC-‘rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in’


Step 2: On homepage, click on admit card release notification

Step 3: On the login page, enter details like registration number, date of birth, password, security code and click submit

Step 4: Download your admit card or take a print out for further use.

