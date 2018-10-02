RPSC SI admit cards released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to download
The admit cards for RPSC SI recruitment 2016 are out. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their admit cards from RPSC’s official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. As per mentioned in the earlier notification, the RPSC SI recruitment 2016 exams will be conducted on October 7.
Below are the steps to download admit cards for RPSC SI recruitment 2016 exam
Step 1: Go to the official website of RPSC-‘rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in’
Step 2: On homepage, click on admit card release notification
Step 3: On the login page, enter details like registration number, date of birth, password, security code and click submit
Step 4: Download your admit card or take a print out for further use.