RPSC releases timetable of Senior Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2018; check now

Candidates wishing to apply for the Senior Teacher posts in Rajasthan should get well prepared as the exams schedule has been released. The exam schedule or timetable for Senior Teacher Grade 2 Competitive Exam 2018 has been released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

The RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 Competitive Exam 2018 will be conducted from October 28 to November 2, 2018. the exam timetable for the exam has been released on the official website of RPSC “rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in”. The exam is being conducted in non-TSP areas.

Below is the timetable for RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 Competitive Exam 2018.

Date Subjects 28/10/2018 G.K. (Group – A) 29/10/2018 Social Science, Maths 30/10/2018 English, Punjabi, Sindhi 31/10/2018 G.K (Group – B) 01/11/2018 Hindi, Science 02/11/2018 Sanskrit, Urdu

The admit cards for the exam will be soon released on the above said website. Candidates need to regularly visit the official website of RPSC for updates regarding admit cards. The exam will consists of following subjects: General Knowledge, Social Science, Maths, English, Punjabi, Sindhi, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, and Urdu. There are 8,162 vacancies in non-TSP areas. In TSP areas, there are a total of 838 vacancies.

In non-TSP areas, there are 1,952 vacancies for Sanskrit, 1,878 for Social Sciences, 1,507 for Hindi, 1,128 for Science, 788 for English, and 699 for Maths. There are 117, 89, and 4 vacancies for Urdu, Punjabi, and Sindhi subjects respectively.