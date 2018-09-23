Chandigarh: Ten days after a 19-year-old woman from Rewari district was gang raped, the Haryana Police Sunday arrested two key accused in the case, including an Army man, who were on the run.

DGP B S Sandhu said with the arrest of Manish and the Army man, Pankaj, all the key accused allegedly involved in the incident, have now been arrested.

“Both the prime accused in the case, who had been on the run, have been arrested,” DGP Sandhu told PTI. Earlier, another key accused, Nishu, and two others had been arrested in connection with the incident which had triggered nationwide outrage.

The gangrape had prompted opposition parties to demand Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation on moral grounds, alleging the state had failed to protect its daughters.

After the incident took place on September 12, the Haryana Police had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The woman was abducted at a bus stop in Kanina town in neighbouring Mahendragarh district on September 12 while she was on the way to a coaching class, the police had earlier said.

She was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a room housing a tubewell for irrigation.