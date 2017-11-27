Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent separatist protests

Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir imposed restrictions in many areas here on Monday to prevent separatist-called protests. “Restrictions under section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, M.R.Gunj and Safa Kadal. While partial restrictions have also been imposed in Maisuma and Kralkhud,” the police said.

Leaders of separatist conglomerate, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) have called for a valley-wide protest shutdown to express solidarity with local prisoners lodged in different jails. The authorities have also placed Mirwaiz Umer Farooq under house arrest in his Nigeen residence in the city outskirts. Octogenarian separatist leader, Syed Ali Geelani continues to remain under house arrest in his uptown Hyderpora residence in the city.

Rail services between south and north Kashmir have also been suspended as a precautionary measure. Heavy deployments of police and the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been made in areas placed under restrictions and other law and order sensitive areas in the city and other district headquarters of the valley.