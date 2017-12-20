Restrictions imposed in Srinagar to prevent protests

Srinagar, Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city on Wednesday to prevent protests during a separatist called shutdown in the Kashmir Valley, police said. The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a separatist conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, called for the shutdown against the killings of civilians in anti-militancy operations.

Authorities have placed Mirwaiz Umer under house arrest. “Placed under #HouseArrest again, while the inhuman brutal killings of #Kashmiris including our young women continue and the collaborators who preside over them sing paeans of their masters”, Mirwaiz tweeted.

Geelani continues to remain under house arrest. The restrictions were imposed in Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal areas of the city, the police said. “Partial restrictions have also been imposed in Maisuma and Kralkhud.”

Coils of barbed wire have been placed at traffic crossings in the areas under restrictions. Heavy contingents of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed. Train service between north Kashmir’s Baramulla town and Jammu’s Bannihal town has been suspended.