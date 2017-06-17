Restrictions imposed in Kashmir Valley after separatists calls for bandh

Srinagar: Authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley as the separatists have called for a protest shutdown on Saturday. Srinagar District Magistrate Farooq Ahmad Lone said restrictions were imposed in the areas of Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal to maintain law and order. Heavy contingents of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were also deployed.

Train services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns were suspended. Exams scheduled for Saturday were postponed by Kashmir University. Shops, public transport and educational institutions remained closed. The shutdown was called to protest the killings of 12 people on Friday.

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Junaid Mattoo and his associate were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Anantnag district. Two civilian protesters — a 22-year old youth, a 14-year old boy– were killed in firing by the security forces where protesters tried to break the cordon around the gunfight site. Over two dozen other protesters were injured in the protests.

The group of LeT militants had come in two vehicles to ambush the police party which also led to the killing of six policemen.