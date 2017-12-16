Reliance Group slaps defamation suit of Rs 5,000 crores against Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi

Ahmedabad: The Reliance Anil Ambani group has filed a Rs 5,000-crore defamation suit here against Congress spokes-person Abhishek Singhvi, accusing him of making “false, defamatory and libellous statements”.

The suit has been filed in the Gujarat High Court. According to company sources, the Congress leader “made false, defamatory and libellous statements against the group. Singhvi had, on November 30, attacked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, contending that he was “fooling” people by saying the government had not waived loans of big defaulters.

Alleging that the government had written off Rs 1.88 lakh crore debt of wilful defaulters, he had said: “We all know that top 50 corporates owe Rs 8.35 lakh crore to banks.’’ In this context, he had named three top Gujarat-based companies — Reliance (Anil Ambani Group), Adani and Essar – which allegedly ‘‘owe Rs 3 lakh crore.”

He had charged that the Finance Minister, instead of declaring these liabilities as NPAs, was “trying to help the defaulter with further defence contracts like the Rafale deal”.

A Reliance statement had earlier clarified that the joint venture between Reliance Aero-structure Ltd and Dassault Aviation was a bilateral agreement between two private companies — and had nothing to do with the government.