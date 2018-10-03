Free Press Journal
Home / India / Red Alert! Heavy rainfall expected in Kerala on October 7, CM Vijayan seeks center's help

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 03, 2018 09:01 pm
kerala floods, operation madad, operation madad scale, kerala, kerala floods situation, kerala floods updates(PTI Photo) (PTI8_19_2018_000165B)

The Indian meteorological department (IMD) issued a red alert notice in Kerala for heavy rainfall in three districts on Sunday, October 7, as a low pressure area in the Arabian Sea is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told media that notice has been issued and fishermen have been asked to reach the coast by October 5.

“Red alert has been declared in 3 districts for 7 Oct. Disaster Management Authority has met to assess the situation. We’ve sought support from central agencies and asked for 5 companies of NDRF,” Vijayan said.

District administration has been asked to take the necessary steps to tackle the crisis. And tourists are advised not to travel the hilly region of Kerala, especially to Munnar to see the Neelakurinji.


Kerala witnessed worst floods in decades in August. Nearly 500 people were killed and lakhs displaces as unprecedented rains resulted in severe flooding across 14 districts of the state.

 

 

