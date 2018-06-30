Recruitment for sub-inspectors in RPF is on, know how to apply

For filling up the vacancies of sub-inspectors, Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) had released a notification for the recruitment of male and female candidates. Below is the notification and information regarding eligibility criteria for the recruitment, as per a report in govtjosbmela.com.

Last date of submission of application: June 30, 2018.

Name of the post and vacancies: Sub inspectors.

Total no. of posts: 1120.

Total no. of vacancies for male: 819 posts.

Total no. of vacancies for female: 301 posts.

Regarding educational qualification, the applicant should be a graduate from a recognised University. Those awaiting final exam results of above should not apply for the recruitment. As for age limit, the age of applicant should be over 20 years and not less than 25 as on July 1, 2018. The age as per Matriculation or equivalent certificate will be accepted. Regarding pay, initial pay will be of Rs. 35,400.

Application fees

For others, it is Rs. 500. For SC/ST/ Ex-servicemen/ Female minorities/Economically backward Classes it is Rs. 250.

Online Payment mode includes Debit, Credit card, internet banking while offline payment mode is Post office challan.

Here are important dates: