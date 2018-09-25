Read how stranded and injured Indian Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy was rescued from Indian Ocean

Indian Naval officer and Global Globe Race team captain Abhilash Tomy who was stranded in the Indian Ocean was rescued three days after he suffered a severe back injury after his boat was hit by a powerful storm while he was on a solo race around the world. The sailor was in the middle of sea for three days with back injury before rescued by the French fishing vessel ‘Osiris’. The injury left him immobile and he made a request for evacuation through a satellite-based communication gadget.

Tomy was competing in the 2018 Golden Globe Race which is, a 30,000-mile solo yachting competition, when his boat was hit by the storm, about 1,900 nautical miles from Perth, Australia, on Friday. And early on Saturday morning a text message was received saying “ROLLED. DISMASTED. SEVERE BACK INJURY. CANNOT GET UP,” after which a code red alert was issued and Australia Maritime Safety Authority got into immediate search and rescue operation of Commander Abhilash Tomy in the South Indian Ocean. Soon, Rear Admiral Jonathan Mead, Commander, Australian Fleet, sent a message informing his batch mates that he has sent Australia’s one of warship to rescue the Commander. His message said, “We will find your man.”

“We will find your man”. Rear Admiral Jonathan Mead, Commander, Australian Fleet, sent this message out some hours ago to his NDC batchmates from 2007. Absolutely heartening words reflecting the spirit of camaraderie uniting navies across the seas. @indiannavy @AusHCIndia pic.twitter.com/qpM27DAFns

The Indian Navy also shared video footage of Tomy’s vessel as soon as it was traced by Indian Navy Reconnaissance aircraft. It was the organisers of the Golden Globe Race who contacted the Australian rescue team and informed the authority of presence of Osiris in the vicinity. The French vessel then reached the Commander two days later and rescued him. He was then brought out on a stretcher as he was suffering from back injury which left him immovable. As per the reports, the Commander survived for three days, only on ice tea and didn’t have a drop of water since his injury.