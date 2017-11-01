Ravi Shankar Prasad warns Kerala government about promoting ‘love -jihad’ politics

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday asserted that terror activities are going on in Kerala in the name of ‘love -jihad‘.

While briefing the press here, Prasad said,” Terror activities are going in Kerala in the name of ‘Love Jihad‘. The issue of terrorism and security has acquired a menacing dimension in the state of Kerala.”

“Such a serious issue of national security, radicalisation and terrorism is also being sacrificed at the altar of pure vote bank politics,” added Prasad.

In his press conference, Prasad referred to a news report that showed several groups in Kerala claiming to be funded by foreign sources to radicalise people and create an Islamic State.

Warning the Kerala government, Prasad further said, “You have been elected to govern the state of Kerala and maintaining security and safety of the citizen is your primary responsibility. If because of PFI, the life of the citizens in Kerala is under threat, then they must leave politics and take proactive measures.”

The Union Minister further took a jibe at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi over his on Ease of Doing Business ranking tweet.

“How much does Rahul Gandhi know about ‘ease of doing business’? Does he know it is not a BJP or Government of India sponsored event. It is a study undertaken by World Bank”, said Prasad.

He even said, “The more Rahul Gandhi speaks, the more he exposes himself.”

“Rahul Gandhi expresses his views on all issues and the left outs are being expressed via ‘Pidi’. A pet dog also has the right to express its views,”Prasad said jocularly.