Rapists must be shot dead in public: BJP MP from Assam

Guwahati (Assam): Raising concern over the increasing number of rape incidents in Assam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Tezpur R.P. Sharma on Wednesday said people found guilty of committing such horrendous crime should be shot dead in public.

BJP MP said that capital punishment is the only way to deal with people disrespecting women. “Those who commit heinous crimes like rape must be shot in public; this is the only way to stop these incidents,” Sharma told ANI. Recently, a five-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped and then set ablaze by five persons at her home in Nagaon’s Bordua in Assam.