Rampal verdict: Self-style godman sentenced to life imprisonment for two murders

Hisar: Self-styled Godman Rampal has been sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with two murder cases. The lawyer for Rampal said he will move the High Court against the verdict.

“We will appeal in the High Court. These people were, in fact, trying to save the people who have lost their lives. They have been given life imprisonment under Section 302, life imprisonment under Section 120, two years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5000 under Section 343,” said Rampal’s lawyer AP Singh.

The Court on Thursday had held Rampal and 28 other people, guilty in two murder cases, which were filed in 2014. The self-styled godman was arrested in November 2014 after two murder cases were registered against him.

The first case was filed after a woman’s body was found in his ashram at Hisar’s Barwal town on November 18. The second case was registered after bodies of a child and four women were found in the same ashram on the following day.